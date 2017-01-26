New SPAC president and CEO Elizabeth Sobol to speak, answer...
Saratoga Performing Arts Center's new President and CEO Elizabeth Sobol will speak about the 2017 classical ballet and music season from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday. Jan. 30, at Anne's Washington Inn, 111 South Broadway, Saratoga Springs.
