New Concerts Announced for SPAC

Yesterday Read more: Nippertown!

Well, Dave-heads don't fret. Instead of bringing the band along with him this year, Dave Matthews is heading out on tour with his pal Tim Reynolds , and they'll be playing a pair of duo shows at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs at 7:30pm on Friday & Saturday, June 16 & 17. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10am on Friday, February 10, priced at $85 & $95 for reserved amphitheater seats and $40.50 for lawn general admission.

