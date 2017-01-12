N.Y. coffeehouse where Dylan played 5...

N.Y. coffeehouse where Dylan played 55 years ago reopens after face-lift

Bob Dylan would surely still recognize the low-ceilinged room in Caffe Lena where he played a couple of gigs almost 60 years ago. But just about everything else about a venue that bills itself as the nation's oldest continuously operating coffeehouse has undergone some major upgrades as part of a $2 million renovation project bankrolled in part by folk-music performers themselves.

