Museum show to highlight artistic Spa City couple

Museum Exhibition Curator Michael Levinson with photographs of Twiggy, left, and Tommy Tune as he prepares a new show on the contributions to the arts of celebrity photographer Cris Alexander and his husband, New York City Ballet dancer Shaun O'Brien at the Saratoga Springs History Museum in the Canfield Casino Thursday Jan. 12, 2017 in Sarartoga Springs, NY.

