More Talks Set Between Striking Workers, NY Chemical Plant
Union officials representing hundreds of striking employees of an upstate New York chemical plant are expected to resume talks with the company in an effort to end the nine-week-old strike. The Saratogian newspaper reports the talks set to start Tuesday involving IUE-CWA Local 81359 and Momentive Performance Materials are scheduled to last three days this week.
Saratoga Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you live in Saratoga Springs? (Jan '07)
|Jan 7
|subBill
|7
|LaFayette Jewelry Designs on Beekman Street (Jun '09)
|Jan 1
|Rick F
|5
|In Milton, Ont., crowded classrooms put Canada'...
|Dec 18
|Teenaged leukemia...
|1
|Saratoga Springs NY as the City has a millionai... (Aug '11)
|Dec 15
|kimmy
|22
|Movie Star Art Swenson seen in Price Chopper in... (Nov '13)
|Dec 15
|Matt Morrison
|14
|New housing ready to replace old mill (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|TRUTH
|3
|Aaron Burr Novel and movie in saratoga Springs... (Jul '13)
|Nov '16
|Missy
|17
