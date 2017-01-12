Mio Posto chef temporarily guest-cooking at Century House
He is filling in for staff leave and vacation while he hunts for a new location for Mio Posto. Items from Mio Posto's menu will be featured as weekly specials at The Century House and should be listed on its Facebook page starting in the coming days.
