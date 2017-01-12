Looking Back: Baths, faxes and basketball flooring

"Can Saratoga come back?" was the question asked by state Conservation Commissioner G.B. Pratt. His opinion was that the city could revive itself as "the greatest hydro-therapeutic resort in the world" with the creation of a great central bathing establishment in Saratoga Springs where people from all over the world could be treated for nerve, blood and digestive disorders, instead of the several smaller baths scattered around the city.

