LIVE: Good Things @ Spindles, 1/15/17

But earlier this month - just two days before what would have been Frank Jaklitsch's 62nd birthday, Good Things raised their voices at Spindles in Cohoes to perform songs from Jaklitsch's deep catalog. A tribute concert, will be held at Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs at 8pm on Saturday with Good Things and a host of other Greater Nippertown musicians who were part of Frank Jaklitsch & Friends over the years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nippertown!.