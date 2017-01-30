LIVE: First Night Saratoga, 12/31/16

By the end of the evening, New Year's Eve had turned into a rather snowy affair in Saratoga Springs, but that didn't prevent any of the festival-goers from having a good time as they strolled up and down the street ducking in and out of the 30 venues throughout downtown, enjoying more than 70 bands and solo performers, before finally heading over to Congress Park to watch the midnight fireworks amid the snowflakes. The headlining event of the 21st annual First Night Saratoga celebration was the terrific triple bill of homegrown rockers - the Figgs, Sirsy and Wild Adriatic - in the Saratoga City Center's main ballroom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nippertown!.