Lawsuit Against Saratoga Springs, City Center to Move Forward

After a judge's ruling, a lawsuit filed against the city of Saratoga Springs and Saratoga City Center will move forward. Last month, a New York State Supreme Court judge rejected a request by the city, and City Center, to throw out the lawsuit filed by the owners of the Mouzon House Restaurant.

