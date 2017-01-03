Lawsuit Against Saratoga Springs, City Center to Move Forward
After a judge's ruling, a lawsuit filed against the city of Saratoga Springs and Saratoga City Center will move forward. Last month, a New York State Supreme Court judge rejected a request by the city, and City Center, to throw out the lawsuit filed by the owners of the Mouzon House Restaurant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Add your comments below
Saratoga Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LaFayette Jewelry Designs on Beekman Street (Jun '09)
|Jan 1
|Rick F
|5
|In Milton, Ont., crowded classrooms put Canada'...
|Dec 18
|Teenaged leukemia...
|1
|Saratoga Springs NY as the City has a millionai... (Aug '11)
|Dec 15
|kimmy
|22
|Movie Star Art Swenson seen in Price Chopper in... (Nov '13)
|Dec 15
|Matt Morrison
|14
|New housing ready to replace old mill (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|TRUTH
|3
|Aaron Burr Novel and movie in saratoga Springs... (Jul '13)
|Nov '16
|Missy
|17
|Snow, blustery conditions continue Monday in Al...
|Nov '16
|HomeEvolution
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC