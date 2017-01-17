Jan. 28 program on Charles Lindbergha s life

Here's news about a program on pioneer aviator Charles Lindbergh from the New York State Military Museum in Saratoga Springs: The accomplishments of Charles Lindbergh, the American who transfixed the world when he flew from New York to Paris alone in 1927, are the subject of a free talk 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan 28, at the New York State Military Museum. Lindbergh was an unknown Army Reserve pilot, and former air mail pilot until May 20, 1927 when he took off from Roosevelt Field Long Island in the Spirit of St. Louis.

