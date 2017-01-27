Hochul to speak at Yepsen's State of ...

Hochul to speak at Yepsen's State of the City

Friday Jan 27

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will introduce Mayor Joanne Yepsen before she gives her fourth State of the City on Monday, the mayor's office announced.

