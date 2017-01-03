Gray Kunz no longer affiliated with Adelphi project

The celebrated international chef Gray Kunz, introduced with much fanfare as a partner in the new Saratoga Springs steakhouse Salt & Char when it opened last summer and as the culinary force of the under-renovation Adelphi Hotel next door, has officially parted ways with the developer behind both projects, The Adelphi Hospitality Group, and its parent company, Richbell Capital . A joint statement from Kunz and the Adelphi Group says they will "no longer be collaborating on ... Salt & Char restaurant and The Adelphi Hotel."

