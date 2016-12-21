Female 'sofrot' inscribe themselves in history books
"The only way for a woman to purchase scribal materials such as kosher parchment and ink was to engage in an act of deception, by either sending a man to make the purchases on her behalf, or misrepresenting herself when making the purchase ," said Rabbi Linda Motzkin of Temple Sinai in Saratoga Springs, New York. Slowly, however, female scribes began taking their work out into the open, and next year will mark a decade since the completion of the first sefer Torah credited to a soferet , or female scribe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Add your comments below
Saratoga Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LaFayette Jewelry Designs on Beekman Street (Jun '09)
|18 hr
|Rick F
|5
|In Milton, Ont., crowded classrooms put Canada'...
|Dec 18
|Teenaged leukemia...
|1
|Saratoga Springs NY as the City has a millionai... (Aug '11)
|Dec 15
|kimmy
|22
|Movie Star Art Swenson seen in Price Chopper in... (Nov '13)
|Dec 15
|Matt Morrison
|14
|New housing ready to replace old mill (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|TRUTH
|3
|Aaron Burr Novel and movie in saratoga Springs... (Jul '13)
|Nov '16
|Missy
|17
|Snow, blustery conditions continue Monday in Al...
|Nov '16
|HomeEvolution
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC