Female 'sofrot' inscribe themselves in history books

"The only way for a woman to purchase scribal materials such as kosher parchment and ink was to engage in an act of deception, by either sending a man to make the purchases on her behalf, or misrepresenting herself when making the purchase ," said Rabbi Linda Motzkin of Temple Sinai in Saratoga Springs, New York. Slowly, however, female scribes began taking their work out into the open, and next year will mark a decade since the completion of the first sefer Torah credited to a soferet , or female scribe.

