Everything old is new again at Caffe Lena
Newly-renovated Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., which bills itself as the nation's oldest continuously operated coffeehouse, has hosted many of folk music's biggest names, including Bob Dylan, Arlo Guthrie and Don McLean. Catie Curtis performs at Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs as its 50th anniversary approached.
