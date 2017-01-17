Everything old is new again at Caffe ...

Everything old is new again at Caffe Lena

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Berkshire Eagle

Newly-renovated Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., which bills itself as the nation's oldest continuously operated coffeehouse, has hosted many of folk music's biggest names, including Bob Dylan, Arlo Guthrie and Don McLean. Catie Curtis performs at Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs as its 50th anniversary approached.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saratoga Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you live in Saratoga Springs? (Jan '07) Jan 7 subBill 7
LaFayette Jewelry Designs on Beekman Street (Jun '09) Jan 1 Rick F 5
News In Milton, Ont., crowded classrooms put Canada'... Dec '16 Teenaged leukemia... 1
Saratoga Springs NY as the City has a millionai... (Aug '11) Dec '16 kimmy 22
Movie Star Art Swenson seen in Price Chopper in... (Nov '13) Dec '16 Matt Morrison 14
News New housing ready to replace old mill (Oct '13) Nov '16 TRUTH 3
Aaron Burr Novel and movie in saratoga Springs... (Jul '13) Nov '16 Missy 17
See all Saratoga Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saratoga Springs Forum Now

Saratoga Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Saratoga Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Saratoga Springs, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,678 • Total comments across all topics: 278,101,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC