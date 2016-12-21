Comedy Works launching cabaret brunch with Timpanaro-Hogan
Popular area singer Nancy Timpano-Hogan will be the star of a monthly cabaret brunch launching at the end of January at The Comedy Works in Saratoga Springs. Material will include American standards, Broadway, pop, jazz and more.
