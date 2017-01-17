City Council balks at charter vote in May

The City Council discussion on the vote to change Saratoga Springs' century-old form of government got heated on Tuesday night with some council members saying a special vote in May would result in low turnout while others contending a vote in November would politicize the outcome. Either way, the council could not agree on allocating the Charter Commission's request for $37,000 for the referendum, which the commission hopes to have on May 30. "I don't support spending funds on a special election," said Accounts Commissioner John Franck.

