A telling tale for these transformative times

Eric Fanning, Obama's gay Secretary of the Army, a man with no active-duty uniformed service, is being replaced with Donald Trump's nominee, Vincent Viola, a West Point and Ranger School graduate who served several years with my beloved 101st Airborne Division before leaving the Army to become a self-made billionaire. Vincent Viola, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of the Army, allegedly punched a concessions worker at a racehorse auction in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. last year, according to a police report obtained by the New York Times.

