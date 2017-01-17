A messy mix might mar afternoon drive in Albany area

The sun shines through trees along Madison Ave. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. The sun shines through trees along Madison Ave. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. Darlene Whitney of Delmar teaches herself to play guitar as her son skateboards in Washington Park on Monday Jan. 16, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. Darlene Whitney of Delmar teaches herself to play guitar as her son skateboards in Washington Park on Monday Jan. 16, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. Tyler Slade of Albany and his son Elijah, 2, walk down Lancaster St. after taking a walk in Washington Park on Monday Jan. 16, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. Tyler Slade of Albany and his son Elijah, 2, walk down Lancaster St. after taking a walk in Washington Park on Monday Jan. 16, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. Sara Billing, left, of Gansevoort and Jackie Boyce of Easton take a morning run through a foggy Saratoga Spa State Park Thursday Jan. 12, 2016 in ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.