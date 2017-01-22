1/22/17: Today's Top Tips: Sunday

MUSIC : Nellie McKay @ Club Helsinki , Hudson. The quirky singer-songwriter is known for her uniquely eccentric blend of cabaret, pop, rock, jazz and hip-hop, and this time out, she's featuring songs from her musical biography, "A Girl Named Bill: The Life and Times of Billy Tipton," a mid-20th century jazz musician and bandleader who lived his adult life as a man, although he was assigned female at birth.

