Saratoga Springs Mayor appoints Francine Vero as second city...
The Thursday appointment comes as a result of the city being granted and approved for two full-time city court judge positions by the New York State Office of Court Administration. In a previous move, Mayor Yepsen recently announced the appointment of Judge Jeffery Wait, the current city court judge, to fill the first position within city court, replacing James Doern.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Saratoga Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Milton, Ont., crowded classrooms put Canada'...
|Dec 18
|Teenaged leukemia...
|1
|Saratoga Springs NY as the City has a millionai... (Aug '11)
|Dec 15
|kimmy
|22
|Movie Star Art Swenson seen in Price Chopper in... (Nov '13)
|Dec 15
|Matt Morrison
|14
|New housing ready to replace old mill (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|TRUTH
|3
|Aaron Burr Novel and movie in saratoga Springs... (Jul '13)
|Nov '16
|Missy
|17
|Snow, blustery conditions continue Monday in Al...
|Nov '16
|HomeEvolution
|1
|Perazzo promoted to human resources manager for...
|Nov '16
|Schenectady fatr ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC