Report Details Lack of Affordable Housing Options in Spa City

As co-chair of a task force appointed by Mayor Joanne Yepsen that was designed to look at expanding affordable housing in the Spa City, Saratoga Springs Housing Authority Director Paul Feldman recently presented a report that found nearly a third of the city's renters under the age of 62 make below $30,000 a year. "You are probably going to be looking at, for a nice apartment, in the area of $1,100 or $1,200 on the lower end," Feldman said Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.