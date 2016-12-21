Prosperity Partnership takes credit for $11.2m investment in...
The Saratoga County Prosperity Partnership announced its 2016 Saratoga County Industrial Development Authority project highlights, totaling $740,897 in business savings and $11.2 million in investments throughout Saratoga County. "Saratoga County has seen great economic growth and the Partnership is working hard to ensure its future remains bright.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Saratoga Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Milton, Ont., crowded classrooms put Canada'...
|Dec 18
|Teenaged leukemia...
|1
|Saratoga Springs NY as the City has a millionai... (Aug '11)
|Dec 15
|kimmy
|22
|Movie Star Art Swenson seen in Price Chopper in... (Nov '13)
|Dec 15
|Matt Morrison
|14
|New housing ready to replace old mill (Oct '13)
|Nov 25
|TRUTH
|3
|Aaron Burr Novel and movie in saratoga Springs... (Jul '13)
|Nov 23
|Missy
|17
|Snow, blustery conditions continue Monday in Al...
|Nov '16
|HomeEvolution
|1
|Perazzo promoted to human resources manager for...
|Nov '16
|Schenectady fatr ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC