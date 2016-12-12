Pitney Farm in Saratoga Springs transferred to city

Saratoga Mayor Joanne Yepsen, left, speaks as farmers Kathy Pitney and William Pitney listen during a press conference to announce the transfer of his families 166 acre farm to Pitney Meadows Community Farm Inc. on Friday Dec. 16, 2016 in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. less Saratoga Mayor Joanne Yepsen, left, speaks as farmers Kathy Pitney and William Pitney listen during a press conference to announce the transfer of his families 166 acre farm to Pitney Meadows Community Farm ... more Sandy Arnold, president of Pitney Meadows Community Farm inc., right, speaks during a press conference to announce the transfer of the Pitney Family 166 acre farm to Pitney Meadows Community Farm Inc. on Friday Dec. 16, 2016 in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. less Sandy Arnold, president of Pitney Meadows Community Farm inc., right, speaks during a press conference to announce the transfer of the Pitney Family 166 acre ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.