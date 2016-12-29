New Year's Eve: Who's Playin' Where?
Do you want a rockin', rollickin' "Welcome to 2017" party? Or maybe a grown-up dinner-and-a-show package deal? Or would you prefer an intimate, reflective night out capped off with a toast that says "Farewell and Fuck Off to 2016"? Either way, Saturday is one of those nights-on-the-town where you probably want to do a little advance planning. Fortunately, Nippertown is here with a big ole round-up of Saturday night's events, and it looks like there's a mighty wide array of entertainment options to cover all of your particular Y2K+17 needs.
