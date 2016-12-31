Hundreds come out to bring in the New Year at First Night Saratoga celebration
First Night Saratoga is the largest New Year's Eve event in New York outside of NYC and is one of the oldest first Night celebrations in the country. The First Night 5k took off at 530 but the schedule says events just got started at 6 all over Saratoga.
