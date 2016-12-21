Homeless advocates push for MOU, session or not

As the governor and lawmakers continue to wrangle, tussle and generally agonize over whether there will be a special session by the end of the year to develop a legislative pay raise and pass several measures the governor wants, a group of homeless advocates on Wednesday urged signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, or MOU that would free up money for supportive housing. The MOU was part of the budget talks back in April but such an agreement hasn't yet been signed and that's needed to free up money to begin work on new projects.

