Greenfield man charged with felony DWI
A Greenfield Center man was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated after being involved in an accident on Church Street, Saratoga Springs police said. On Tuesday, Adam J. Ross, 35, was charged with his second DWI, making it a felony offense, driving without a license while under the influence, also a felony, and unreasonable speed, police said.
