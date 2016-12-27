First Night Comes to Bethlehem

Of course, the annual First Night Saratoga celebration returns to Saratoga Springs on Saturday for New Year's Eve festivities with the Figgs, Wild Adriatic, Sirsy, Ramblin Jug Stompers, Darling Valley, the Living Roots Trio and lots more entertainment. The fun, family-friendly First Night Bethlehem event kicks off at 6:30pm on Saturday with a fireworks display at the Four Corners, followed by entertainment and activities around town from 7-10pm, including ice sculpture, face painting, crafts for the kids and, of course, a wide array of live music by Raisinhead, Andy the Music Man, Skip Parsons' Riverboat Jazz Band, Playin' with Fire, the Mendelssohn Club and the Ol'Time Dance Band , as well as a battle of the high school bands.

