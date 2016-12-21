Expect snowfall Thursday as storm races to New England coast
A fast-developing storm system will race towards the New England coast Thursday, rapidly intensifying as it moves northward by Thursday night. Albany will get about two inches of snow, Schenectady three inches and Saratoga Springs six inches.
