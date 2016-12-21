Cold, colder, coldest weather on the way to Albany area

As the snowstorm subsides, Fiore Polera removes snow from a Central Avenue sidewalk on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, In Albany, N.Y. As the snowstorm subsides, Fiore Polera removes snow from a Central Avenue sidewalk on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, In Albany, N.Y. Devonte Shaw, 16, left, and Deontae Boddy, 9, begin to slide down a hill as the two along with Boddy's brother, Robert Boddy, 14, took advantage of the fresh snow in Central Park on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, in Schenectady, N.Y. less Devonte Shaw, 16, left, and Deontae Boddy, 9, begin to slide down a hill as the two along with Boddy's brother, Robert Boddy, 14, took advantage of the fresh snow in Central Park on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, in ... more Deontae Boddy, 9, of Schenectady runs back up a hill for another run of sliding down it in Central Park on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, in Schenectady, N.Y. Deontae Boddy, 9, of Schenectady runs back up a ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.