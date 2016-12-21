Car driver injured in highway collision with state snowplow
State transportation officials are reminding motorists to keep a safe distance from snowplows after one of the agency's vehicles was hit by a car on an upstate New York highway, injuring the car's driver and snarling commuter traffic. The accident occurred around 6:30 a.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes of the Adirondack Northway at Exit 15 in Saratoga Springs.
