Albany's First Prize plant eyed for housing, restaurants

Wednesday Dec 14

A local developer plans to turn the former Tobin's First Prize plant into a mixed-use housing, commercial and entertainment center. Richbell Capital will announce plans for the First Prize Center on Thursday at the center, located at 74 Exchange St. in Albany.

