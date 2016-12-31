12/31/16: Today's Top Tips: Saturday

MUSIC/COMEDY/MORE : First Night Saratoga featuring the Figgs, Wild Adriatic, Sirsy, Ramblin Jug Stompers, Darling Valley, the Living Roots Trio, Kevin McKrell, the Holly & Evan Band, Alex Torres & His Latin Orchestra, Erin Harkes , lots more @ various locations, Saratoga Springs. More than 70 regional performing groups playing in 30 venues 6pm-12midnight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nippertown!.