10-year-old gives up savings to feed homeless

Ten-year-old Elizabeth Floud on Thursday Dec. 22, 2016 in Mechanicville, N.Y. Elizabeth donated all the money she had saved so that homeless in Saratoga Springs can gave a pizza party. less Ten-year-old Elizabeth Floud on Thursday Dec. 22, 2016 in Mechanicville, N.Y. Elizabeth donated all the money she had saved so that homeless in Saratoga Springs can gave a pizza party.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.