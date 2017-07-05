Woman arrested in shooting of man at Costco parking lot
San Jose police arrested a woman for allegedly shooting a man in a San Jose Costco parking lot on Wednesday afternoon, police said. The shooting happened at around 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Costco, located at 5301 Almaden Expressway.
