Traffic Concerns Raised for BART's Newest Station
BART is soon slated to begin service in San Jose, but that impending reality isn't sitting well with some neighbors worried about increased traffic on city streets. Neighbors next to the soon-to-be-opened Berryessa Station say the lack of on- or off-ramps from the Taylor Street overpass to Highway 101 near the station will clog their neighborhood's with commuter cars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Wed
|Please help
|321
|need blk asap in san jose (Nov '16)
|Jun 25
|Dope
|2
|what silicon valley should do
|Jun 24
|ERA-17
|1
|moving to guadalupe
|Jun 23
|Jsp
|1
|Cupertino - Police Helicopter Fly Over Announce... (Dec '12)
|Jun 23
|Suus
|12
|Sunnyvale Residents Up in Arms Over Plan to Rem...
|Jun 16
|BigT
|1
|Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em...
|Jun 14
|Dippy do wah
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC