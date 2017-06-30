Traffic Concerns Raised for BART's Ne...

Traffic Concerns Raised for BART's Newest Station

BART is soon slated to begin service in San Jose, but that impending reality isn't sitting well with some neighbors worried about increased traffic on city streets. Neighbors next to the soon-to-be-opened Berryessa Station say the lack of on- or off-ramps from the Taylor Street overpass to Highway 101 near the station will clog their neighborhood's with commuter cars.

