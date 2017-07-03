Suspect leads police on chase from so...

Suspect leads police on chase from south to East San Jose, three suspected accomplices captured.

Read more: Pacifica Tribune

Police are still looking for a man who eluded an hours-long dragnet after he and a car full of other suspects reportedly tried to run down an officer with their car and led a chase into the East San Jose foothills Sunday night. Officers pulled into the parking lot of Marina Foods near Monterey and Senter roads in South San Jose around 7:30 p.m. after they observed a "disturbance" and tried to contact a man in the lot.

