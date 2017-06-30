Suspect in 2008 MV slayings arrested ...

Suspect in 2008 MV slayings arrested in Sacramento

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Mountain View Voice

Nicory Spann, 27, is being charged with attempted murder after allegedly taking a deputy's firearm and shooting him in the face. A man previously linked to a 2008 double-homicide in Mountain View was arrested in Sacramento County this week for allegedly attacking a sheriff's deputy and shooting him in the face.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Wed Please help 321
need blk asap in san jose (Nov '16) Jun 25 Dope 2
what silicon valley should do Jun 24 ERA-17 1
moving to guadalupe Jun 23 Jsp 1
Cupertino - Police Helicopter Fly Over Announce... (Dec '12) Jun 23 Suus 12
News Sunnyvale Residents Up in Arms Over Plan to Rem... Jun 16 BigT 1
News Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em... Jun 14 Dippy do wah 2
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,690 • Total comments across all topics: 282,155,289

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC