Speed limit to be lowered to 15 mph around three Willow Glen schools

The speed limit on streets around three K-12 schools in the Willow Glen neighborhood will be lowered to 15 mph this summer. Parents and San Jose city officials hope slower traffic around Willow Glen Middle School, Willow Glen High School and Galarza Elementary School will reduce the risk of pedestrian accidents.

