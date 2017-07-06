Speed limit to be lowered to 15 mph around three Willow Glen schools
The speed limit on streets around three K-12 schools in the Willow Glen neighborhood will be lowered to 15 mph this summer. Parents and San Jose city officials hope slower traffic around Willow Glen Middle School, Willow Glen High School and Galarza Elementary School will reduce the risk of pedestrian accidents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Super expensive, crowded, dirty city.
|Wed
|Pz3z
|1
|San Jose resident: Please visit my blog!
|Jul 2
|arunb
|2
|Just Sayin (Mar '14)
|Jul 2
|anonymous
|87
|Gangstalking
|Jul 1
|User
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jun 28
|Please help
|321
|need blk asap in san jose (Nov '16)
|Jun 25
|Dope
|2
|what silicon valley should do
|Jun 24
|ERA-17
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC