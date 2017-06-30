Some Coyote Creek Flood Victims to Sue City of San Jose
FEBRUARY 22: People look at cars and homes engulfed in floodwaters on February 22, 2017 in San Jose, California. Flooding on Tuesday prompted the evacuation of over 10,000 people in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Super expensive, crowded, dirty city.
|11 hr
|Pz3z
|1
|San Jose resident: Please visit my blog!
|Jul 2
|arunb
|2
|Just Sayin (Mar '14)
|Jul 2
|anonymous
|87
|Gangstalking
|Jul 1
|User
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jun 28
|Please help
|321
|need blk asap in san jose (Nov '16)
|Jun 25
|Dope
|2
|what silicon valley should do
|Jun 24
|ERA-17
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC