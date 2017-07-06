San Jose teen driver shot, gravely injured in Santa Clara
A 17-year-old San Jose boy is in the hospital fighting for his life after he was shot while driving in a residential neighborhood Wednesday night, according to Santa Clara police. The shooting was detected by a Santa Clara patrol officer around 10:44 p.m. who headed to Brookdale and Bing drives, just north of Homestead Road and east of Lawrence Expressway, to investigate what the thought were illegal fireworks exploding, police said.
