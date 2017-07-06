San Jose teen driver shot, gravely in...

San Jose teen driver shot, gravely injured in Santa Clara

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Pacifica Tribune

A 17-year-old San Jose boy is in the hospital fighting for his life after he was shot while driving in a residential neighborhood Wednesday night, according to Santa Clara police. The shooting was detected by a Santa Clara patrol officer around 10:44 p.m. who headed to Brookdale and Bing drives, just north of Homestead Road and east of Lawrence Expressway, to investigate what the thought were illegal fireworks exploding, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Super expensive, crowded, dirty city. Wed Pz3z 1
San Jose resident: Please visit my blog! Jul 2 arunb 2
Just Sayin (Mar '14) Jul 2 anonymous 87
Gangstalking Jul 1 User 1
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Jun 28 Please help 321
need blk asap in san jose (Nov '16) Jun 25 Dope 2
what silicon valley should do Jun 24 ERA-17 1
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,518 • Total comments across all topics: 282,293,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC