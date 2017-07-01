San Jose: Elderly man gets into armed...

San Jose: Elderly man gets into armed standoff after alleged assault on wife

Saturday Jul 1 Read more: Pacifica Tribune

An 85-year-old man was safely taken into custody after a seven-hour overnight standoff that began after he allegedly assaulted and threatened his wife with a gun, according to San Jose police. Police were called at 10:24 p.m. Friday to a home in the 100 block of Plympton Court, off Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bernal Road in South San Jose, for reports of the assault and brandishing of a gun, Officer Albert Morales said.

