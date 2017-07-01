San Jose: Elderly man gets into armed standoff after alleged assault on wife
An 85-year-old man was safely taken into custody after a seven-hour overnight standoff that began after he allegedly assaulted and threatened his wife with a gun, according to San Jose police. Police were called at 10:24 p.m. Friday to a home in the 100 block of Plympton Court, off Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bernal Road in South San Jose, for reports of the assault and brandishing of a gun, Officer Albert Morales said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Jose resident: Please visit my blog!
|Sun
|arunb
|2
|Just Sayin (Mar '14)
|Sun
|anonymous
|87
|Gangstalking
|Sat
|User
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jun 28
|Please help
|321
|need blk asap in san jose (Nov '16)
|Jun 25
|Dope
|2
|what silicon valley should do
|Jun 24
|ERA-17
|1
|moving to guadalupe
|Jun 23
|Jsp
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC