San Jose: Elderly man gets into armed standoff after alleged assault on wife

An 85-year-old man was safely taken into custody after a seven-hour overnight standoff that began after he allegedly assaulted and threatened his wife with a gun, according to San Jose police. Police were called at 10:24 p.m. Friday to a home in the 100 block of Plympton Court, off Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bernal Road in South San Jose, for reports of the assault and brandishing of a gun, Officer Albert Morales said.

