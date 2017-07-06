San Jose: Arrests made in execution-style killing
Raul Tellez, 18, of San Jose, was arrested Jan. 19 on suspicion of killing Cruz Antonio Castro, 20, of San Jose, on April 16, 2016. Jesus Barragan-Sandoval, 20, of San Jose, was arrested Monday on suspicion of killing Cruz Antonio Castro, 20, of San Jose, on April 16, 2016.
