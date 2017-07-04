Roadshow: California gets Texas-style flashing yellow turn arrows
Q: Much as I hate to hold up Texas as a good example, what I saw there recently was great for reducing unnecessary waiting at red lights. At intersections with left-turn arrows in San Antonio, there were signs that said something like, "Yield to Oncoming Traffic on Yellow Arrow."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Jose resident: Please visit my blog!
|Sun
|arunb
|2
|Just Sayin (Mar '14)
|Jul 2
|anonymous
|87
|Gangstalking
|Jul 1
|User
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jun 28
|Please help
|321
|need blk asap in san jose (Nov '16)
|Jun 25
|Dope
|2
|what silicon valley should do
|Jun 24
|ERA-17
|1
|moving to guadalupe
|Jun 23
|Jsp
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC