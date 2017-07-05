Recycling wastewater for drinking already is the norm in other drought-prone countries.

Paolo Baltar, an engineer for the Santa Clara Valley Water District, shows off the ultraviolet section, the final step in the water treatment process at the Silicon Valley Advanced Water Purification Center facility on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. As drought and water shortages become California's new normal, more and more of the water that washes down drains and flushes down toilets is being cleaned and recycled for outdoor irrigation.

