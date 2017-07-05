Recycling wastewater for drinking alr...

Recycling wastewater for drinking already is the norm in other drought-prone countries.

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Pacifica Tribune

Paolo Baltar, an engineer for the Santa Clara Valley Water District, shows off the ultraviolet section, the final step in the water treatment process at the Silicon Valley Advanced Water Purification Center facility on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. As drought and water shortages become California's new normal, more and more of the water that washes down drains and flushes down toilets is being cleaned and recycled for outdoor irrigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
San Jose resident: Please visit my blog! Sun arunb 2
Just Sayin (Mar '14) Jul 2 anonymous 87
Gangstalking Jul 1 User 1
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Jun 28 Please help 321
need blk asap in san jose (Nov '16) Jun 25 Dope 2
what silicon valley should do Jun 24 ERA-17 1
moving to guadalupe Jun 23 Jsp 1
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,065 • Total comments across all topics: 282,258,275

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC