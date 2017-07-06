Pierluigi Oliverio enrages firefighter union by parading in fire truck

Former San Jose Councilman and county supervisor candidate Pierluigi Oliverio stands in front of the private fire engine he rented for the "Rose, White and Blue " parade. Santa Clara County supervisor candidate Pierluigi Oliverio rolled through the July 4 "Rose, White and Blue" parade in a big red fire engine that sported his campaign banner and blasted tunes like "Do you know the Way to San Jose" as he smiled widely and waved to kids.

