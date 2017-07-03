Murder-suicide attempt suspect IDa d as Santa Clara man

A man suspected of shooting a woman and then turning the gun on himself last week in the Santee neighborhood of San Jose has been identified by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office as Jesus Rivera, 23, of Santa Clara. Officers were called just before 9 a.m. Wednesday to the 1000 block of Creston Lane for reports of a shooting and a man lying in the street.

