Man arrested in connection with San Jose homicide
Leonard Daguro died early on June 19 after police responded to a 1:50 a.m. fire aid call of a man not breathing in the 2200 block of Denair Avenue, located off of McLaughlin Avenue in South San Jose. San Jose resident Rael Andal, 30, was arrested in San Jose on June 29 for allegedly being responsible for Daguro's death.
