Downtown San Jose homicide victim identified as Marina woman
A woman from the Monterey Bay town of Marina has been identified as the victim of fatal shooting at a downtown San Jose home Monday afternoon, police said. Myla Dang, 20, was pronounced dead shortly after shots were heard coming from a green multi-unit home on South 10th Street between Reed and Margaret streets, not far from Interstate 280.
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Jose resident: Please visit my blog!
|Jul 2
|arunb
|2
|Just Sayin (Mar '14)
|Jul 2
|anonymous
|87
|Gangstalking
|Jul 1
|User
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jun 28
|Please help
|321
|need blk asap in san jose (Nov '16)
|Jun 25
|Dope
|2
|what silicon valley should do
|Jun 24
|ERA-17
|1
|moving to guadalupe
|Jun 23
|Jsp
|1
